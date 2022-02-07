Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Laurel woman was charged with DUI/1st offense and driving with no insurance after wrecking...
Driver arrested after overnight crash
Santana McNeil, 15, has been designated a runaway and is being sought by the Jones County...
JCSD seeking runaway teenager
Santana McNeil, 15, has been found and is safe, the Jones County Sheriff's Office said Sunday...
Missing Jones County teenager found safe
Food trucks sell out on first Food Truck February
Food Truck February kicks off
The family is asking for prayers as there are still two children hospitalized from the accident.
Family speaks after losing loved one in fatal Jones County crash

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man intervenes when he sees man about to jump from overpass