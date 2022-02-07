Win Stuff
14-year-old arrested after threat made to Mississippi school

(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old was arrested Monday morning in relation to a reported threat made against a school in north Mississippi.

In a video statement Monday morning, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrest of a teenager in Lee County.

“There was no indication that the suspect had any means or any ways of carrying out this threat; however, any threat made toward a school, students or staff is taken very seriously and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” the sheriff said.

The threat did not specifically name a school or target.

Several school districts released similar statements overnight about the threat.

The Booneville School District and Corinth School District shared the following statements.

“The Booneville School District has been made aware of a possible threat against a school in our region (NE MS) on Feb. 7th, but no specific school or area has been named. Out of precaution, an increased law enforcement presence will be on campuses today. Any developments will be communicated.”

“The Corinth School District has been made aware of a possible threat against a school in our region (NE MS) on Feb. 7th, but no specific school or area has been named. Out of precaution, an increased law enforcement presence will be on campuses. Any additional developments will be communicated.”

The New Albany School District later shared an update.

“All NASD schools got off to a good start this morning. We will continue to be diligent with the increased monitoring of safety and security measures within the NASD.”

The Alcorn School District included the following in its statement“Law enforcement said the call pinged a cell tower in Saltillo that covers several school districts, they are still trying to trace the call.”

