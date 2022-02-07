Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida

Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were...
Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment.(Source: USCGSoutheast/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”

Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.

The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Laurel woman was charged with DUI/1st offense and driving with no insurance after wrecking...
Driver arrested after overnight crash
Santana McNeil, 15, has been designated a runaway and is being sought by the Jones County...
JCSD seeking runaway teenager
Santana McNeil, 15, has been found and is safe, the Jones County Sheriff's Office said Sunday...
Missing Jones County teenager found safe
Food trucks sell out on first Food Truck February
Food Truck February kicks off
The family is asking for prayers as there are still two children hospitalized from the accident.
Family speaks after losing loved one in fatal Jones County crash

Latest News

Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination
Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and...
Ottawa declares state of emergency as COVID protests continue
Officials at Chase Bank issued a statement saying the alleged racial discrimination is under...
Doctor alleges racial discrimination at bank: 'I felt like a criminal'
Police are asking for help to find the suspect, releasing a photo of him as captured on...
Mother screams desperately for baby caught in armed carjacking