02/07 Ryan's "Quiet Start" Monday Morning Forecast

Not much happening this week weather-wise!
02/07 Ryan’s “Quiet Start” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Starting off cloudy this morning, but we’ll see very little in the sky for the next ten days or so after it clears later today. That’s not to say nothing will happen, we’ll see a few more cloudy days than others, but rain chances stay away for over a week! There will be a bit of a spread on temperatures though. We’ll begin the week a handful of degrees below average, but end it nearly 10 above thanks to a week long warming trend. In fact, it won’t be until the weekend that we see our next front moving in, and this one doesn’t seem to have any active weather and only a slightly cool-down behind it.

Overall, I’d say we’re looking at a cool start, but slightly warmer than average week ahead with benign, sunny weather.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

