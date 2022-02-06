Win Stuff
“Run” Raiser helps fund renovations at Sacred Heart school STEM lab

The second of three "Run Raisers" was held Saturday in Hattiesburg, with part of the proceeds going to support Sacred Heart Catholic School's STEM program.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A Hattiesburg restaurant and a local school are working together to raise funds to focus on a big branch of the education tree,

“The Porter” in downtown Hattiesburg hosted a “Run” Raiser Saturday for Sacred Heart Catholic School and the educational focus known as STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

It was the second in a series of three “Run” Raiser activities.

During the event, people either participate in a 5-K run or eat at the restaurant.

Some proceeds from the meals were donated for renovations at Sacred Heart Elementary School’s STEM lab.

Most of the runners are preparing for the upcoming Hattiesburg Half-Marathon in April.

The final “Run” Raiser will be held on March 5.

“We have about 28 charity runners that are going to run in the April Hattiesburg Half-Marathon,” said Erin Dornan, director of advancement at Sacred Heart Catholic School.

“So, we have 5-K runners, 10-K runners and some half runners, so we’re here just training and eating and some of the proceeds will actually go towards STEM resources at Sacred Heart,”

Sacred Heart Catholic School is also wrapping up activities related to “Catholic Schools Week” with an open house at the elementary school and high school Sunday.

It will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

