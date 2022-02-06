Win Stuff
Pocket Museum celebrates Valentine’s Day

Pocket Museum trumpets hearts
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Valentine’s Day will receive the Pocket Museum touch this month.

The Hattiesburg “museum” will offer pieces of art based on the Day of Hearts, starting with the outer door adorned in heart stickers.

February also will offer a new exhibit known as “Feeling Blue in February.,” and featuring _ what else _ The Smurfs!

The final February piece is an exhibit to acclaimed artist, Bob Ross.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

