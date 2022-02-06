Win Stuff
PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

