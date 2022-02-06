Missing Jones County teenager found safe

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County teenager who had been declared a runaway Saturday evening has been found and is safe, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon.

JCSD said Santana McNeil, 15, had been reunited with a family member.

Jones Courtly Sherriff Joe Berlin thanked the public and local news media for their assistance

