Missing Jones County teenager found safe
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County teenager who had been declared a runaway Saturday evening has been found and is safe, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon.
JCSD said Santana McNeil, 15, had been reunited with a family member.
Jones Courtly Sherriff Joe Berlin thanked the public and local news media for their assistance
