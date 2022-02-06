Win Stuff
Missing Jones County teenager found safe

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County teenager who had been declared a runaway Saturday evening has been found and is safe, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon.

JCSD said Santana McNeil, 15, had been reunited with a family member.

Jones Courtly Sherriff Joe Berlin thanked the public and local news media for their assistance

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

