JCSD seeking runaway teenager

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Santana McNeil, age 15, who has been reported missing and is believed to be a runaway.

She was last seen in Hattiesburg overnight after she left the company of a female friend and got into a vehicle of unknown description with another female of unknown description.

McNeil has been listed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center as a runaway, making her status known nationwide to law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Santana McNeil, age 15, is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.