Hattiesburg’s Keg & Barrel hosts 13th Chili/Gumbo Cook Off

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people came out in the cold weather Saturday to get lots of hot chili and gumbo at an annual event at Hattiesburg’s Keg & Barrel.

The 13th “Chili and Gumbo Cook Off” featured about two dozen teams of cooks, who were happy to share samples of their best traditional and non-traditional chili, as well as gumbo.

The event also had live music.

“Most of our customers, the people who turn out talk about it all year long and it’s really a good time, so we’re glad we could do it again this year,” said Shawn McDaniel, bar manager for Keg & Barrel.

“We’ve had a lot of people to come see us, there’s a big crowd, so it’s been a lot of fun,” said Jennifer Allen of team “Chili Willie’s.”

“This is perfect weather, it is cold, but this chili is warming me up and there’s a lot of good choices out here,” said Leslie Klaus, one of the guests sampling both chili and gumbo.

There were first, second and third place winners in three categories during the event.

And there were two People’s Choice awards presented.

The winner for chili in that category was team “Chili Wild.”

The team, “Blowing Smoke and Going Broke” won the People’s Choice for best gumbo.

