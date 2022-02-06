Grayson’s career night keys USM’s 3rd straight win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Sophomore Melyia Grayson scored a career-high 32 points to propel the University of Southern Mississippi’s Lady Eagles to a 79-60, over Florida Atlantic University on Saturday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum.

“I thought she was very resilient,” USM women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “FAU really tried to get physical with her and knock her off the lines and I think she did a very, very good job of being able to still play low.

“I can’t say enough about our guards really locking in on trying to get her the basketball.”

Grayson recorded her fifth double-double of the season and sixth of her career, as the Hattiesburg native pulled down 10 rebounds to go along with her new career-best.

”It all paid off (Saturday),” said Grayson. “I wanted to prove myself against them after not getting to play at their place last season. My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball and letting me go to work.”

She was joined in double figures by senior Destiny Smith with 13 points and junior Domonique Davis with 16 more.

For Davis, who has scored in double digits in every Conference USA game this season, Saturday marked her 12th consecutive game with 10 or more points.

The Lady Eagles (14-7, 6-4 C-USA) turned the ball over just 12 times in the game, while dishing out 21 assists, the second-best assist game of the season.

FAU (5-16, 1-9 C-USA) had no answer for Grayson and Smith to open the contest, as the pair went for 17 of the Lady Eagles 23 points in the first 10 minutes.

Over the final two minutes of the first quarter, Smith went on a tear, connecting on three-straight trips down the court to push USM’s advantage to 19 points as the Lady Eagles held the Lady Owls to just 2-of-11 shooting to start the game.

USM continued to pound the ball inside to Grayson, stretching its lead to as many as 26 behind her 11 points during the second period

FAU closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to get back within 37-19 at halftime.

Davis came alive out of the break, going for 11 points in the third, as the two teams traded buckets for much of the period. Davis connected on a corner 3-ball with 35 seconds left to give Southern Miss a 22-point advantage going into the final 10 minutes.

With the game in hand, the Lady Eagles were able to get their freshman some much needed experience, as Emma Wallhoff and Ashja Leake both scored their first points in conference play to close out the game.

USM continues a stretch of four home games in seven days with the University of Texas-San Antonio to Reed Green Coliseum at 6 p.m. Monday.

