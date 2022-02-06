Win Stuff
Food Truck February kicks off

Food truck feeds
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - February is the month for foodies in Hattiesburg,

Saturday, the curtain rose on “Food Truck February,” a new initiative that will have food trucks take over Town Square Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I think everybody wants to get out and about this time,” said Kyle Bass, owner of The Art of Roux food truck. “It is a little bit colder (Saturday), but coming up on springtime and crawfish season, I think everybody’s anxious to get out and about.”

The crowd surged near the start of the event, resulting in the Art of Roux truck selling out of product within just a few hours.

“It gives people the opportunity to come out and check us out,” said Domonic Hardy, owner of the Southern Wangz food truck. “Not only do they see some culinary skills but that we also put a lot of love and what we’re doing,”

Only three trucks were showed up for the first Food Truck February, but next Saturday’s event is expected to see a higher volume.

“We think as we grow and more trucks are available to be out here on a Saturday, we think it could eventually evolve into maybe having music and live events and stuff like that out here,” Bass said.

Additional information about Food Truck February can be found on their Facebook page.

