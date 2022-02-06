Win Stuff
Driver arrested after overnight crash

A Laurel woman was charged with DUI/1st offense and driving with no insurance after wrecking...
A Laurel woman was charged with DUI/1st offense and driving with no insurance after wrecking her car Friday night.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELLLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 40-year-old Laurel woman was charged Friday with driving under the influence after wrecking her car just off Victory Road.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to an overnight vehicle crash on Mississippi 184 at the intersection of Victory Road.

Amy Parker was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence/first offense and no insurance.

Parker was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed on Victory Road in her 2021 Toyota Camry and crossed Mississippi 184 before slamming into an embankment in front of Eastview Baptist Church.

She was medically evaluated at the scene by emergency medical responders from Powers Fire & Rescue and by medics from EMServ Ambulance Service.

Powers declined medical transport before being arrested. She was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Powers Fire & Rescue, M&M Fire & Rescue and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

