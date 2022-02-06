Win Stuff
Blustery early-week weather to calm by midweek and going forward

First Alert Weather forecast
By Rex Thompson
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

It is going to be clear and very cold Saturday night into Sunday morning in the Pine Belt, with lows in the lower-to-mid-20s.

On Sunday, expect sunny and cool weather, with high temperatures in the upper-50s.

As we head into Sunday night and Monday morning, expect lows in the lower-40s.

Monday afternoon looks sunny, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower-30s.

Tuesday looks sunny with highs in the upper-50s and lows in the lower-30s.

It will start warming up a little on Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

By Thursday morning, expect lows to be in the mid-30s and highs in the mid-60s Thursday afternoon.

By Friday morning, expect lows in the mid-30s and highs in the mid-60s under sunny skies.

Saturday looks sunny with lows in the upper-30s and highs in the upper-60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

