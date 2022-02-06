10th Women’s Expo features info on health, fitness and finance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual event just for women that’s been postponed for the last two years because of the pandemic was held Saturday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

The 10th Pine Belt Women’s Expo featured vendors who provided information about health, fitness, finance and non-profit organizations.

Other vendors offered jewelry, art and other gifts for sale.

“We get people coming from all over to attend,” said Jennifer Clark, owner of Emerge Events, the company that sponsored the expo. “They find out about information, they shop, they find out about opportunities to give back to the community, all under one roof.”

Clark said moe than 100 vendors participated in the expo.

“It’s been great,” said Chelsea Jones, co-owner of Eighteen Six and one of the vendors at the event.

“That’s one of the best things about doing things like this is getting to meet the people that come by. They’re all very unique and we enjoy that part.”

