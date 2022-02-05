Win Stuff
WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat

An Idaho state trooper does a belly flop to keep cat from running away. (SOURCE: Idaho State Police)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - Call him the leaping lawman!

An Idaho state trooper went the extra mile, or a few extra feet anyway, to keep a cat from running away last month.

Trooper Enrique Ilerenas did a flying belly-flop to fetch the feline.

The capture happened on Jan. 13 when he pulled a van over on Interstate 90 and found controlled substances inside.

The two people in the van were arrested on drug charges. As Ilerenas was waiting for animal control to come for the pets, the cat made a break for it.

It wasn’t fast enough for the quick-thinking trooper, who caught it and returned it to the van.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

