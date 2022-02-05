UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois

Win Stuff
By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Kentucky State Police confirmed four young boys taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening have been located safe and unharmed in Illinois.

An Amber Alert was initially activated for the four children on Friday evening.

According to a release, 32-year-old Richard Samual Gray allegedly murdered his girlfriend around 5 p.m. and left the victim’s residence with four boys.

A neighbor told police they witnessed Gray take the four children, load them in a Jeep and flee the scene. Gray’s relationship with the children is unknown.

Police say the suspect is now in custody.

Copyright 2022 WAVE/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

