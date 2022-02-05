Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Tulane student raped on campus by suspect met on dating app, university police say

A Tulane University student who met a potential match through an online dating app was raped by...
A Tulane University student who met a potential match through an online dating app was raped by the man last month in her on-campus residence, the university’s police department said Saturday (Feb. 5).(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tulane University student who met a potential match through an online dating app was raped by the man last month in her on-campus residence, the university’s police department said Saturday (Feb. 5).

Tulane police said the suspect in the alleged Jan. 27 sexual assault has been identified and that the New Orleans Police Department was handling the case. The NOPD did not immediately respond to questions about whether the suspect has been arrested or is still at large.

Tulane’s police department said it was only notified about the reported rape on Saturday, nine days after it was alleged to have occurred. It was unclear when the victim reported the incident to the NOPD.

According to a message sent to student, faculty and staff, Tulane police were told the victim met a man who was either in his late teens or early 20s through an online dating app. While in the student’s dorm room, “the suspect attempted to engage in sexual activity with the victim. When she refused, the subject forcibly sexually assaulted the victim.”

Anyone with information on the sexual assault is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222, Tulane Police at (504) 865-5381 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, crews responded to the three-vehicle accident just before 2 p.m.
Roadway back open after crash on US Hwy. 49
Missing person
Woman reported missing in Columbia
The family is asking for prayers as there are still two children hospitalized from the accident.
Family speaks after losing loved one in fatal Jones County crash
Gonzolo Garcia, 32, of Laurel, is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention...
Man allegedly shoots girlfriend’s phone in fight
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
JPD: Man shot to death, found inside vehicle

Latest News

A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.
Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment
Six volunteer fire departments in Jones County turned out to a fire on Wiggington Drive early...
Jones Co. fire brings out 6 volunteer departments
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
6pm Headlines 2/4
6pm Headlines 2/4