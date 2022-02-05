Win Stuff
Partly cloudy skies overnight, temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s

First Alert Weather- WDAM 7 - Friday night
By Rex Thompson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Good Friday, everyone.

You can expect skies to become partly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s.

On Saturday, look for sunny skies to return with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Clear skies are expected Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday is looking sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night is looking cold again with lows in the lower 30s.

For Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday looks sunny with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

Wednesday is looking sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday night is predicted to mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid-30s.

Sunny skies are expected on Thursday with highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

