No. 23 PRCC holds off Jones, 68-64,

PRCC coach Chris Oney led the Wildcats to their 12th consecutive victory Thursday night.
PRCC coach Chris Oney led the Wildcats to their 12th consecutive victory Thursday night.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM)— Pearl River Community College sharpshooter Ankerion Goss appeared to feel right at home on the basketball court of archrival Jones College.

Goss hit four, 3-pointers Thursday night, scoring all 12 of his points from long-range to help the No. 23 Wildcats take an elbow-to-elbow, down-to-the wire, 68-64, victory over the homestanding Bobcats at Howard Gymnasium.

PRCC (16-2, 11-0 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) won its 12th consecutive game while downing Jones (13-5, 5-5 MACCC) in a seventh consecutive meeting.

“We had a 14-point lead in the first half but made some blunders that allowed them to get back into the game,” PRCC head coach Chris Oney said. “Thankfully, in the end, we were able to get the stops we needed to. I think we played well overall.”

The Wildcats led by eight at halftime, 33-25, but Jones come out swinging after the break.

The Bobcats opened the second half with a 15-6 spurt to grab a 40-39 lead.

Goss answered with a 3-pointer, and the teams raged against one another for the remainder of the game.

A 3-pointer by Petal’s Caleb McGill lifted Jones into a 53-51 lead, but PRCC outscored the Bobcats 7-0 for a 58-53 lead.

Jones got within two points with 14 seconds to play, but a pair of free throws by Earl Smith Jr gave the Wildcats a two-possession lead to all but ice the game.

Calvin Temple topped Jones with 21 points and five assists and McGill added 10 points.

Forrest County AHS product Ashton Campbell finished with 12 rebounds, seven points and five assists. Cowandric Samuel had six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Jarron Wilkins scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Smith added 13 points.

Jones goes to Clarksdale, Miss, for a 6 p.m. tip Monday with Coahoma Community College.

PRCC will host Mississippi Delta Community College at 6 p.m. Monday at White Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

