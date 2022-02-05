Jones Co. fire brings out 6 volunteer departments

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Several of the county’s volunteer fire departments were out in the cold Saturday morning responding to a structure fire.

Shady Grove, Sharon, Calhoun, Soso, Hebron and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments responded to the incident about 12:40 a.m. at 34 Wiggington Drive. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a brick, single-story residential home fully engulfed in flames. 

Homeowner Kathy Jones said she and a family member were in their bedrooms with the doors shut when she heard odd popping and crackling sounds.

Jones said she got up and investigated and found the den of the home in flames.

After the occupants vacated the home, 9-1-1 was activated.

No injuries were reported.

Dixie Electric EPA also was on scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

