Hub City unveils AARP-funded improvements to Duncan Lake Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hub City officials gathered with representatives of arts organizations and VisitHattiesburg Friday to unveil some big improvements to Duncan Lake Park.

They were funded by a recent grant from the AARP. It paid for the work on a mural at the park’s restroom building, equipment upgrades and new signage.

Dozens of volunteers took part in several community workdays last fall as part of the project.

“We replaced a lot of picnic tables and benches, and we had about 150 volunteers come out and help over the course of five events,” said Emily Gallaspy, director of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.

Gallaspy applied for the AARP Livable Communities grant in early 2021.

“A lot of the materials that we used for the mural we used to paint the (park) pavilion and all the stepping stones in the rock garden that you see.”

The AARP grant totaled $11,400.

