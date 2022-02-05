Win Stuff
Family speaks after losing loved one in fatal Jones County crash

One of the families involved in the Wednesday afternoon car crash on Highway 84 speaks after a family member died of fatal injuries.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday afternoon, Cece McDonald was driving in Jones County with her four children in the car, along with her five nieces and nephews.

Sadly, there was a car accident, and Cece did not survive.

She leaves behind a husband and four children, with a large extended family. They say she was a loving and caring person who could never say “no.”

“She went out of her way to do anything for her kids and anything for anybody else’s kids, hence the reason why the kids were with her,” says Cece’s sister-in-law, Lashayla.

“I know a lot of people are saying, ‘Wow, all those kids in the car, that’s not legal,’... If you look up ‘woman’ in the dictionary, her picture would be beside it. She was everything: She was a great wife, a great mother, a great aunt, a great cousin and a wonderful, wonderful best friend.”

The family is asking for prayers as there are still two children hospitalized from the accident.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
