Davis’ buzzer-beater lifts USM over FIU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A buzzer-beating jumper from junior guard Domonique Davis propelled the University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles past the Florida International University Lady Panthers, 65-64, at Green Coliseum.

USM (13-7, 5-4 Conference USA) opened a four-game homestand with its fifth consecutive C-USA victory.

Davis extended her streak of games in double figures with 15 points. She also handed out five assists, grabbed four rebounds, came up with three steals and blocked a shot.

“She’s special,” USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said of Davis. “She is a very special competitor. She wants to compete. I think that’s what she has within her is some dog.

“She’s come up big for us before, but to hit that shot in that moment was huge.”

Brikayla Gray and Melyia Grayson joined Davis in double-figures, with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Gray’s team-leading eight rebounds matched a career high for the sophomore guard, while Davis dished out at east five assists for the ninth game this season.

USM led by six points after one quarter and by three points at halftime.

But the Lady Panthers outscored USM in the third quarter by seven points to take a four-point edge into the final quarter.

Back-and-forth action ensued in the fourth quarter, as Southern Miss and FIU exchanged the lead multiple times.

Davis led the charge for the Lady Eagles, with eight points, including USM’s final five points of the game in the last two minutes of play.

FIU held a 63-60 lead with just less than two minutes remaining, Davis netted a 3-pointer to tie the contest.

FIU knocked down a free throw for a one-point lead, but Davis polished off her night with the game-deciding bucket with just less a second left on the clock.

“Those are the moments we live for as players,” Davis said of the game-winning shot. “Kelsey set a great screen and I was able to knock down the shot.”

Tanhjah Hayes did a little bit of everything for the Lady Panthers with 13 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

Grace Hunter also scored 13 points and blocked two shots, while Kyla Nelson scored a team-high 15 points and Ariel Colon added 10 points.

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Lady Eagles will look forward to another conference tilt, when they welcome the Florida Atlantic University Lady Owls to Green Coliseum at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

