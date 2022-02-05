Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment

By Akim Powell
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman on Saturday.

Authorities responded to an apartment in the 300 Block of Rodenberg Avenue to check the welfare of a woman. Officers saw signs of a struggle and a woman dead inside the apartment.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Pitipong Daengbunga was developed as a suspect and taken into custody.

A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.
A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman.(Harrison County Jail)

Daengbunga was charged with first-degree murder and was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HPD, crews responded to the three-vehicle accident just before 2 p.m.
Roadway back open after crash on US Hwy. 49
Missing person
Woman reported missing in Columbia
The family is asking for prayers as there are still two children hospitalized from the accident.
Family speaks after losing loved one in fatal Jones County crash
Gonzolo Garcia, 32, of Laurel, is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention...
Man allegedly shoots girlfriend’s phone in fight
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
JPD: Man shot to death, found inside vehicle

Latest News

Six volunteer fire departments in Jones County turned out to a fire on Wiggington Drive early...
Jones Co. fire brings out 6 volunteer departments
A Tulane University student who met a potential match through an online dating app was raped by...
Tulane student raped on campus by suspect met on dating app, university police say
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
6pm Headlines 2/4
6pm Headlines 2/4