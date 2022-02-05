Win Stuff
47th USM Forum Series to start Tuesday

By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 47th annual USM Forum will kick off Tuesday, Feb. 8.

“We have one in March and then two in April. We take the summers off, and we’ll start again in the fall with one in September,” said Andrew Haley, the Director of USM Forum.

The first event will be virtual, while the other events are currently scheduled for in person, but are subject to change, due to the pandemic.

“This spring’s university forum really focuses on issues of social justice and southern identity through the arts,” said Haley. “We have an art historian to begin with, a celebrated author, somebody who looks at memorialization and statues and then a composer. We’re really focusing on how the arts help us to understand our world.”

This forum is free and open to the public.

To register to attend the forum, click here.

