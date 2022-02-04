Woman reported missing in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help from the public finding a woman who was last week around a week ago.

A Friday social media post from the department said Darlene Burkhalter was last seen by her husband went she went to visit a friend’s house six or seven days prior.

The police department said Burkhalter is 5-foot-4, weighs around 115 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Burkhalter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia police at 601-736-8225 or 601-736-8204.

