Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Woman reported missing in Columbia

Missing person
Missing person(WALB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help from the public finding a woman who was last week around a week ago.

A Friday social media post from the department said Darlene Burkhalter was last seen by her husband went she went to visit a friend’s house six or seven days prior.

The police department said Burkhalter is 5-foot-4, weighs around 115 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

MISSING PERSON: Columbia Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Darlene Burkhalter. She is approximately...

Posted by Columbia Mississippi Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

Anyone with information on Burkhalter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia police at 601-736-8225 or 601-736-8204.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
1 dead, 12 injured in Wednesday afternoon crash
Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck...
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash in Jones County
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder
In order for a patient to receive medical marijuana, they will be required to have a written...
Pine Belt doctor reacts to state medical marijuana bill being passed

Latest News

This week, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie and Morning Anchor Vanessa Pacheco got in the...
WDAM 7 surprises aspiring meteorologist
WDAM 7 surprises aspiring meteorologist
WDAM 7 surprises aspiring meteorologist
Gifts you can get around the Pine Belt for Valentine's Day.
Valentine’s Day gifts in the Pine Belt
Sumrall businesses holding Sip and Shop event.
Sumrall to host ‘Sip & Shop’ event