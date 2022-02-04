Win Stuff
WDAM 7 surprises aspiring meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie and Morning Anchor Vanessa Pacheco got in the WDAM7 Storm Tracker and headed to Collins to surprise Macy Wood, 8, who is an a
By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Last August, as Hurricane Ida moved through Mississippi, WDAM 7 received a weather report from an 8-year-old Pine Belt girl.

It was a difficult time for many as they experienced the force of the storm, so Maci Wood wanted to share a little bit of sunshine with all through her video.

Maci wants to be a meteorologist when she grows up. She is constantly creating weather reports and she’s also a big fan of WDAM 7. So, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie and Morning Anchor Vanessa Pacheco got in the WDAM 7 Storm Tracker and headed to Collins Tuesday to surprise her!

Before checking out her skills in person, we decided to make things official by giving her a WDAM 7 rain jacket and some other goodies! Once she was suited up, she was ready for her live weather report!

“Good afternoon, I am Maci Wood, and you probably know me from my weather report on Facebook that went viral last year in the middle of fall,” Maci said. “So, I’m going to tell you what I think about the weather. It’s not too cold, it’s not too hot, it’s just right and it is a little cloudy, which I don’t really care too much about, but I don’t like the sun all in my face, so I like this kind of stuff.”

Next, Patrick and Maci did team coverage on the weather.

“Tell us a little bit about what’s going to be happening over the next couple of days,” Patrick said.

“It’s going to be raining and cold in the 30s,” Maci said.

After showing off her on-camera skills and doing some co-anchoring with Vanessa, Maci also got a chance to check out the WDAM 7 Storm Tracker.

We truly enjoyed meeting Maci and her parents, and hope she continues her dream of being a meteorologist!

To view Maci’s reports, you can check out her Facebook page, Maci B’s News and Weather.

