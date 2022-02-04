Valentine’s Day gifts in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Love is in the air as we approach Valentine’s Day.

There is a slew of gifts that one could get their loved ones of the special day around the Pine Belt.

Starting with local businesses, a unique gift is a stained glass heart from a local artist.

“Price range on my art really depends on the cost of materials and how long I think it’s going to take me to complete that process, but I like to make stuff in all the price ranges because I’d rather do this than anything else,” said Hub City Stained Glass Owner and Artist Kyle Boughman.

Instead of something tangible, many places will be holding special Valentine’s Day events, such as The Author Shoppe holding their “Open Stage” night.

“‘Open Stage’ is always open to the public. We’re trying to grow it more and more,” said Murph Little, Co-Owner of The Author Shoppe. “We may do more thematic ones if this one does well or will suit the needs of whoever comes in.”

Of course, ole reliable candies and a flower bouquet could always do the trick.

“The key is to get your orders in early, and it doesn’t matter what florist you use. You should get your orders in early because you’re going to get the best selection if your orders are placed early,” said Blooms’ Owner Adrienne Hicks-Garanich. “We have orders coming in already. We’ve had orders coming in even last week, but encouraging people to go ahead and get their orders placed.”

