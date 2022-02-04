Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Trailer released for movie filmed in Jackson starring Bruce Willis

'A Day to Die' trailer featuring Bruce Willis.
'A Day to Die' trailer featuring Bruce Willis.(ONE Media)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A brand new trailer showcasing Jackson, Mississippi, has made its way online.

It’s for the upcoming film A Day to Die, which stars Bruce Willis and was filmed in Downtown Jackson in April 2021. The trailer even features a cameo from Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The $5 million movie is centered on a bank heist in Jackson, with an explosive finale filmed at Hawkins Field Airport.

The cast also includes Leon, George Lopez, Frank Grillo, Kevin Dillon and former NFL player Vernon Davis.

No release date was given for the movie, which was previously scheduled for release in February 2021.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
1 dead, 12 injured in Wednesday afternoon crash
Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck...
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash in Jones County
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder
In order for a patient to receive medical marijuana, they will be required to have a written...
Pine Belt doctor reacts to state medical marijuana bill being passed

Latest News

Hattiesburg Zoo announces Renaissance Fest dates.
Dates set for annual Renaissance Fest
Greginald Spencer's name in lights
Collins native becomes emcee for Apollo Theater
Dress rehearsal for the Awesome 80s Prom.
Center Stage presents ‘Awesome 80s Prom’
One of country music’s most award-winning artists and the judge of American Idol, Luke Bryan...
‘Raised Up Right’: Luke Bryan’s tour to stop in Biloxi