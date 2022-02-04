Sumrall to host ‘Sip & Shop’ event

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many businesses in the town of Sumrall will be participating in the “Sip & Shop” event on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Participants can check out the Main Street tent, grab a map and register for door prizes.

Many of the businesses will participate in the duel theme of Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras.

“It’s been growing every time,” said Main Street Association Executive Director, Sabreya DeLancey. “Our first one, we had nine participants. Right now, We’re expecting about 20 businesses to be involved in this one. Some are not even on our main street. So we have businesses that are coming to be a part of this that aren’t normally on our Main Street which is a big deal for us.”

Many of the businesses will be giving out non-alcoholic or alcoholic drinks to make fun for the whole family.

