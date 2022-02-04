Win Stuff
State’s newest lottery game pays out $320K

Jackpots grow: Powerball, $137 million; Mega Millions, $22 million; Mississippi Match 5, $384K
Jackpots growing again for Powerball, Mega Millions.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lottery officials were expecting a busy Friday at their headquarters as 78 “Cash 4″ players claim their $320,000 in combined winnings from Thursday night’s drawing.

The winning combination: 6-6-6-6.

Launched Jan. 10, “Cash 4″ is the newest draw-style game from the Mississippi Lottery. The big payout is on the heels of a $1 million payout on Monday from the Jan. 28 Mega Millions® drawing.

Last night’s drawing resulted in 50 top prize-winning $1 tickets, each worth $5,000, and 28 half-dollar tickets, each winning $2,500.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in other draw games continue to gain momentum, led by Saturday’s Powerball® drawing reaching $137 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions® drawing is now up to $22 million, while the jackpot for tomorrow night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $384,000.

The Mississippi Lottery also debuted three new scratch-off games Tuesday, including a $5 “Wheel of Fortune®” ticket, based on the long-running game show. The top prize in the Wheel of Fortune game is $100,000, and the game includes five “Winner’s Choice™” prizes.

The other games released for play Tuesday include the $3 Bingo game and the $2 Lucky Shamrock, with top prizes of $30,000 and $20,000, respectively.

For more information on any of the Mississippi Lottery draw-style or scratch-off games, go to www.mslotteryhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

