Ribbon-cutting planned for Columbia art gallery under new ownership

By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A decade-old art gallery in downtown Columbia is under new ownership and will have a ribbon-cutting on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

“Artwistic Revolution” on Second Street features paintings, pottery and other works from nearly two dozen area artists, including new owner Raymond Mathews.

He and his wife, Paula, took over the business from former owners Ben and Lori Watts last fall.

Mathews had been the manager of the Columbia Walmart for 25 years. He retired in 2013.

“We’re going to have a re-grand opening, just to let everybody know that it looks different in here,” Mathews said. “We made a lot of changes on the inside, we have a lot of new artists, so it’s like coming into the gallery for the first time.”

Mathews says it’s important for local artists to have a place to display and sell their work.

“When the gallery was offered to me, I said that would be a great outlet for all these artists in town that have no other way to show their art, other than Facebook or pictures or Instagram or something, but it’s not the same as seeing it in person,” said Mathews.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

