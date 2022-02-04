Pine Belt doctor reacts to state medical marijuana bill being passed

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With Gov. Tate Reeves signing Mississippi’s medical marijuana bill into law Wednesday, Mississippi health care physicians will eventually have a new treatment option under their belt.

Dr. Mark Horne of South Central Regional Medical Center says this medical marijuana bill passing opens doors for both patients and doctors.

“We still have concerns, I think many of us, it’s new and it’s uncertain in some ways. It’s certainly now the law, and patients that have qualifying medical conditions will be able in the coming months once it’s matured and dispensaries are open to get marijuana for the qualifying conditions,” says Horne.

Some of these medical conditions include patients who have cancer, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease and Crohn’s disease.

“Every prescription for medication that I wrote has a dose, a strength, a frequency, a route and an indication. When we talk about marijuana, it’s not that we don’t know there is a potential effect and perhaps a benefit for some, those of us who really strive to use our medications as effective tools typically have more precise information than we’re being given on marijuana,” says Horne.

Although medical marijuana can give pain relief to patients, Horne says people still need to take caution when using it.

“I suspect most of us, specifically in primary care or in the field of dealing with patients in a significant amount of pain, will be asked these questions. So we don’t want to harm people as we attempt to do good. So it’s going to take us a while as we figure out this new medication,” says Horne.

In order for a patient to receive medical marijuana, they will be required to have a written certification from a qualifying practitioner and is good for a year, unless indicated otherwise.

Mississippi practitioners may write these certifications if they:

Believe the patient would receive medical benefits for their qualifying conditions Have performed an in-person assessment of the patient Preform follow-up appointments within six months to evaluate the effectiveness Have completed eight hours of medical education courses on medical cannabis and five hours every year thereafter

Although the bill was signed into law, Horne says there is still much to learn about marijuana in the medical community.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.