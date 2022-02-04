New Petal sidewalk plan proposed

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Last year, the City of Petal received a Transportation Alternatives Program grant totaling $862,560 from the Mississippi Department of Transportation to construct new sidewalks from West 10th Avenue and South Main Street down to Morris Street near Petal Middle School.

According to city officials, that plan hit a snag when they discovered that it wasn’t as business-friendly as previously thought and could hurt a few and possibly close at least one business.

Many businesses located along the proposed route are tasked with providing adequate parking spaces for their customers and the new sidewalk would prove to be disastrous in that regard.

Now, a new route has been proposed running adjacent to Mathews Branch near Southern Bowling Lanes on South Main Street to Petal City Park where the ball fields are located.

Mayor Tony Ducker said the original plan not only presented problems for businesses that would be affected during the construction but also had a high potential for cost overruns.

Ducker said he feels optimistic about the proposed Mathews Branch route since it has fewer issues concerning land and property owners and since the city already has easements in that area.

“I’m excited about the project, it’s going to be a fantastic project. It opens up a part of the city that’s not open at this time,” said Ducker.

“There’s a lot of work we can do to tie in this area into our River Park area. I’m excited about it and Commissioner (Tom) King has been very helpful once we relayed those concerns to him from our engineer that we had,” Ducker added.

Ducker went on to say that improvements will still be made to the existing sidewalk on South Main Street and construction on the new Mathews Branch sidewalk should begin in early 2023.

The TAP program utilizes Federal funds that contribute up to 80 percent of the total eligible project cost.

The program was established under the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century (MAP-21) of 2012 and replaces the Transportation Enhancement Program, Safe Routes to School Program, as well as the Recreational Trails Program.

