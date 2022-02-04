Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

MSDH aims to begin accepting medical marijuana license applications by June

(WLOX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after Governor Tate Reeves signed Mississippi’s medical marijuana bill into law, state health leaders forecast when they expect to begin accepting applications for medical marijuana licenses.

Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced it plans to begin accepting online license applications for patients, medical practitioners, cannabis cultivation facilities, and others by June 2022.

MSDH said it’s currently working to establish the licensing and patient registry structures that meet the state’s new Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act requirements.

The goal of the law is to “provide a safe and accessible program that meets the needs of patients and the public health and safety of all Mississippi residents.”

Find out more about licensing, business registration, cultivation, availability, and qualifying conditions here.

For all inquiries about the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, send an email to MSMedicalCannabis@msdh.ms.gov.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
1 dead, 12 injured in Wednesday afternoon crash
Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck...
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash in Jones County
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder
In order for a patient to receive medical marijuana, they will be required to have a written...
Pine Belt doctor reacts to state medical marijuana bill being passed

Latest News

Eight people were left without a home Friday after a house in Laurel was a total loss following...
Early-morning fire Friday destroys Laurel home
Gonzolo Garcia, 32, of Laurel, is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention...
Man allegedly shoots girlfriend’s phone in fight
'A Day to Die' trailer featuring Bruce Willis.
Trailer released for movie filmed in Jackson starring Bruce Willis
This week, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie and Morning Anchor Vanessa Pacheco got in the...
WDAM 7 surprises aspiring meteorologist