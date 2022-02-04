MSDH: 7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths reported in Miss. Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

MSDH said 7,839 new coronavirus cases were recorded as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

48 deaths were also reported, with 11 deaths taking place between Jan. 10 and Feb. 3. 37 other deaths happened between Jan. 13 and Feb. 3, according to death certificates.

The new figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 751,862 and 11,250 respectively.

Around 822 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. Forrest, Jones, Lamar and Wayne counties all recorded one death each.

In the eight Pine Belt Counties, about 83,683 cases and 1,133 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,764 cases, 99 deaths

Forrest: 20,602 cases, 282 deaths

Jasper: 4,575 cases, 67 deaths

Jones: 20,278 cases, 266 deaths

Lamar: 16,339 cases, 145 deaths

Marion: 6,687 cases, 128 deaths

Perry: 2,890 cases, 58 deaths

Wayne: 5,548 cases, 79 deaths

MSDH last said 619,944 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

MSDH last reported that 3,668,578 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,492,975 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MDSH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

