Man allegedly shoots girlfriend’s phone in fight

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and investigators responded to a shooting report on Thursday afternoon at a home on Albert McCullum Road near Moselle.

According to the JCSD, a domestic disturbance between a man, Gonzolo Garcia, 32, and his girlfriend escalated dramatically when he allegedly hit her in the head with a gun and threw her on the ground.

JCSD said her phone fell beside her head and Garcia allegedly fired a round from the gun into the phone.

Garcia was taken into custody by arriving JCSD deputies. He is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility facing a charge of aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s department said the woman was evaluated medically at the scene, and she is safe.

“Domestic violence incidents are one of the most dangerous calls that we encounter,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We had multiple units respond to this shooting and quickly took the suspect into custody.”

“The victim in this incident is being offered assistance by our Victims’ Advocate Deputy Priscilla Pitts who wors with domestic violence victims,” added Berlin.

