JPD: Man shot to death, found inside vehicle

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Investigators say Johnathan White, 40, was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

His body was found on Flowers Drive, near the intersection of Raymond and McDowell Road.

Police are looking at several people of interest.

