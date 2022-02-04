Win Stuff
Early-morning fire Friday destroys Laurel home

Eight people were left without a home Friday after a house in Laurel was a total loss following...
Eight people were left without a home Friday after a house in Laurel was a total loss following an early-morning fire.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An early-morning fire Friday destroyed a house in Laurel, leaving eight without a home.

Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown said the home at 722 E. Ninth St. was a total loss.

Brown said a male resident suffered “major” burns to his “upper extremities” and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

LFD received a call from 9-1-1 dispatch just after midnight Friday about a “fully-involved” house on East Ninth Street.

Eight people were left without a home following an early-morning house fire Friday in Laurel.
Eight people were left without a home following an early-morning house fire Friday in Laurel.

It was reported that the three adults and five children had evacuated safely their home.

Three engine companies were sent to the site, and upon arriving, found the one-story, wood-frame engulfed in flame.

Firefighters performed a defensive attack, fighting the fire from three different exterior areas of the residence because of the severe damage to the home and for the safety of the crews.

A home on East Ninth Street in Laurel was a total loss after an early-morning fire Friday.
A home on East Ninth Street in Laurel was a total loss after an early-morning fire Friday.

After a little more than two hours, firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Following an initial inspection, the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

