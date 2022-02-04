Crash causes traffic delays on US Hwy. 49

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 49 is causing delays on all lanes in both directions.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to use caution in the 6400 block of US Highway 49 as emergency crews are on the scene.

According to HPD, crews responded to the three-vehicle accident just before 2 p.m.

A Malibu was traveling southbound on Highway 49 when it was struck by a pickup truck crossing the highway. The Malibu then collided with an 18 wheeler traveling northbound.

The driver of the Malibu was transported from the scene to a local hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department and the Forrest County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the scene.

The back wheels of the truck appear to have become detached in the crash. There are also reports of debris in northbound lanes.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the traffic alert is expected to be cleared around 4 p.m. This time may be extended.

According to MDOT, Traffic appears to be affected from Old MS Highway 42 to around the University of Southern Mississippi on US Highway 49.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

