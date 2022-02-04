Win Stuff
Burglary suspect arrested in Wayne County

Nole Freeman, 27, was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man in connection to several home burglaries in the Clara community is in custody, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley.

On Friday, the sheriff announced that Nole Freeman, 27, was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling.

According to the sheriff, Freeman is accused of being at the center of serval home burglaries in the area.

The sheriff said other arrests have also been made in the area. Information about these suspects, however, cannot be released at this time due to their age.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

