BRPD arrest 2 in catalytic converter theft ring

Brooke Gibson, 34 and Matthew Gibson, 39
Brooke Gibson, 34 and Matthew Gibson, 39
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Burglary Detectives arrested two people in connection to a catalytic converter theft ring that encompassed East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Matthew Gibson, 39, and Brooke Gibson, 34, were arrested by detectives in connection to the theft ring. Officials state that they confiscated 101 catalytic converters that were cut and stolen from local vehicles.

Matthew Gibson, 39
Matthew Gibson, 39
Brooke Gibson, 34
Brooke Gibson, 34

Detectives also confiscated narcotics that included: heroin, LSD, illegal prescription drugs and crystal meth.

Matthew Gibson, 39, arrested as part of catalytic converter theft ring.
Matthew Gibson, 39, arrested as part of catalytic converter theft ring.
Brooke Gibson, 34, arrested as part of catalytic converter theft ring.
Brooke Gibson, 34, arrested as part of catalytic converter theft ring.

The Gibson’s were both booked into East Baton Rouge Prison for three counts of possession of stolen things over $25,000. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia among other charges.

BRPD arrest two that were involved in a catalytic converter theft ring.
BRPD arrest two that were involved in a catalytic converter theft ring.

