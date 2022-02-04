Win Stuff
Advertisement

American Heart Association holds special lighting ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion

The lighting ceremony was held in honor of Heart Month
The lighting ceremony was held Thursday evening with First Lady Elee Reeves, volunteers, medical professionals, sponsors and supporters.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special lighting ceremony was held at the Governor’s Mansion in honor of heart month Thursday evening.

First Lady Elee Reeves was joined by volunteers, medical professionals and sponsors.

The First Lady said, every 80 seconds a woman loses her life to heart disease or stroke.(WLBT)

According to the American Heart Association, since the onset of the pandemic, deaths from heart disease and stroke have risen significantly. In part because many people are not as physically active and emotional wellness has taken a dive.

According to the Heart Association, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women.

First Lady Elee Reeves said, “Adequately expressing the sheer impact heart disease has had on the life expectancy of women in America is nearly impossible. It’s the number one killer of women in not only Mississippi but our nation. Every 80 seconds a woman loses her life to heart disease or a stroke. That means by the time I finish speaking another woman was lost way too soon.”

According to the American Heart Association cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women.(WLBT)

Johnny Donaldson, President of BankPlus Jackson, said, “Only 55 percent of women realize heart disease is their number one killer. And less than half know what are considered healthy levels of cardiovascular risk factors like blood pressure and cholesterol.”

National Wear Red Day is set for Friday, February 4. The focus is to help women “Reclaim their Rhythm” by promoting easy opportunities to build healthy habits.

