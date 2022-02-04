Win Stuff
02/04 Ryan’s “Cold Snap” Friday Morning Forecast

The whole week has been warm so far, but that changes drastically today.
02/04 Ryan’s “Cold Snap” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to see quite the turnaround today after yesterday’s cold front! Light showers will linger for the next few hours, but a long, dry period is moving in quickly. That’s going to lead to today’s big temperature drop, going from the low 70s yesterday to the mid 40s today. Couple that with with 10-20 mph winds we’ll see today, and wind chills will be even lower...making for an uncomfortably cold end to the week. Thankfully that’ll be the coldest day we’ll see over the forecast period, but this front is setting up at least 14 days of “below average” temperatures. In fact, it looks like 5 out of the next 7 nights will be below freezing, with half of those falling into the 20s, so care will need to be taken to “protect your Ps” again (pets, plants, pipes, and people).

Overall, if you’re a fan of sunshine you’re going to enjoy the next several days, but warmth will be hard to come by. Lots of sun, but keep those layers handy...big coat for the morning/night, light jacket for the afternoons.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

02/04 Ryan’s “Cold Snap” Friday Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 02/03
Thursday weather forecast
Thursday weather forecast
