Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it

Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in...
Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in Springfield, Illinois.(WICS via CNN Newsource)
By WICS Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A car in Springfield, Illinois, was crushed by a train at a railroad crossing Wednesday evening.

It happened when the driver’s vehicle got stuck on snowy tracks.

When an Amtrak train started approaching, bystanders tried to push the car out of the way.

They couldn’t get that done in time, but they did get the driver out of the car before the train hit.

No injuries were reported in the accident, and authorities did not issue any citations.

Copyright 2022 WICS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bumgardner says the Infinity had nine total occupants, with eight being children, and the truck...
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
Top row, L to R: Lafiq Gilmore, Tazshea Porter. Bottom, L to R: Corey Green.
Traffic stops lead to 3 forgery arrests in Jones Co.

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Hattiesburg police are asking for public's help in locating eight championship rings that were...
HPD asking for public’s help to locate stolen rings
Photos show aerial views of the Islamic State compound in Syria before and after Thursday's raid.
STILLS: Before and after: Islamic State compound in Syria
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
U.S. says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack
A dentist holds a model of teeth and a toothbrush in Seattle on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. For many...
How to prevent early birth? Study explores sugarless gum