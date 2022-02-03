WCU School of Education recruits new asset in it’s mission to end teacher shortage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s School of Education is determined to put an end to the teacher shortage in Mississippi.

The school expanded its educational reach to other colleges to connect with potential teachers. It created an alternate route for teacher certification, and now the school has hired an experienced educator who has a few ideas of his own to attract and retain teachers.

This summer Superintendent of the Starkville-Oktibbeha School District, Dr. Eddie Peasant, will join William Carey’s School of Education as the Assistant Dean.

Peasant talked about why William Carey is the right next step for him.

“The growth of the program attracted me, and the innovative approaches to preparing teachers, future teachers,” Peasant explained.

Peasant wants to help bring in the instructors our state and its children need by helping to revamp the teacher academies within high schools. He said that’s the age group the school of education could work to attract to the teaching profession.

“Teacher academies have been in place in a lot of schools around our state for a while; however, they haven’t been developed to the level that we want to get them to, to prepare students for elementary education as well as secondary education,” Peasant said.

Peasant said when students work in the teacher academy within their school, in their own community, many want to stay in their hometowns and teach. He called this a “growing your own” concept.

William Carey student-teacher Bailey Smith is proof teachers can make a difference in the area they call home. Smith is teaching at Thames Elementary in Hattiesburg and wants to stay in the Hub City to teach the students she has grown to love.

“There’s something new to experience every day. There’s a new joy to experience every day, a new chance of laughter, a new challenge to overcome every day. There are just so many positives with teaching and you get to see it around you every day,” Smith said.

Peasant said appealing to future teachers like Smith is a continued focus for the school of education at William Carey University that he can’t wait to be a part of.

Peasant is no stranger to the Pine Belt. He got his undergraduate degree from The University of Southern Mississippi, and he did his student teaching under William Carey’s Executive Vice-President, Dr.Ben Burnett, in the Lamar County School District.

