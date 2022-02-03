Teen accused of Hub City kidnapping, Lamar Co. rape, facing more charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County teenager who was arrested and charged with multiple felonies last weekend is facing more charges.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 17-year-old “J’Kwon” Page has been charged with one count of attempted robbery.

Moore says the charge is in connection with an incident where Page attempted to rob a woman at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Railroad Street in Hattiesburg on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing, according to Moore.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, Page was arrested after HPD officers pursued him into Lamar County. The teen was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, armed carjacking and felony eluding in Hattiesburg.

Page made his initial appearance before Lamar County Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon where he was denied bond.

Page was charged with kidnapping and attempted kidnapping in Lamar County court. He also faces charges of forceable rape, sexual battery and burglary of an occupied dwelling, in connection to an incident that happened at a Lamar County apartment complex on Jan. 24.

