‘Story Time With a Soldier’ this Black History Month

African American Military History Museum
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This Black History Month, the African American Military History Museum is hosting “Story Time With a Soldier” in person. It’s an opportunity for a group of kids to come and learn from a veteran.

It makes a great field trip for a class or group of kids from pre-K through second grade. Fridays in February at 10 a.m., a group can come sit down to read a book with a veteran and then tour the museum.

The theme of the books focus on black pioneers in medicine and black health and wellness.

“This will be a great opportunity for them to engage with a veteran, learn more about what he or she did while they were serving and then with our theme for Black History Month being health and wellness, they’ll also get an opportunity to learn a little bit about how they can, you know, stay healthy, some little bit of tidbits about that,” explains Vanessa Molden, Museum Operations and Education Supervisor.

You can call (601) 450-1942 to learn more about the program and schedule a group appointment for “Story Time with a Soldier.”

