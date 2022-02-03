Win Stuff
Stormy tomorrow with a big blast of cold air for Friday and the weekend.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 2/2
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
This evening will be cloudy with a few showers and temperatures in the mid 60s. Lows overnight will be in the low to mid 60s with scattered showers.

Tomorrow will be pretty wet as heavy rain and thunderstorms move though the area. I can’t rule out a rogue strong storm or two with gusty winds, but the overall severe threat is Very Low. Rain will be heavy at time with 2-4 inches of rainfall possible.

Friday will be drastically colder as highs struggle to reach the mid 40s. Winds will be blustery as well. A few stray showers also can’t be ruled out during the morning.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer as highs reach the low to mid 50s. Skies will be sunny.

Early next week is looking great with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

